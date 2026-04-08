Skechers Adds Proto Hologram Installation at Manhattan Beach Store

April 8, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Skechers has installed a permanent Proto hologram system at its Manhattan Beach, California store, allowing shoppers to interact with a life-size digital version of brand ambassador Howie Mandel.

One of the first permanent deployments of Proto’s transparent LCD-based technology in a footwear retail environment, the installation allows visitors to interact with the display, take a “Proto Selfie” with Mandel’s holographic likeness, and unlock promotional offers through the experience.

Designed as an in-store attraction, the system blends entertainment with retail storytelling and reflects a broader trend of brands experimenting with technology-driven experiences to make physical stores more engaging destinations.

It also highlights Skechers’ long-running relationship with Mandel. According to the company, the hologram selfie concept loosely references an early moment before Mandel officially partnered with the brand, when he joked in a store that he should receive a discount because he already represented Skechers.

The installation debuted during an event at the Manhattan Beach store that included appearances by Mandel, Skechers president Michael Greenberg, and Proto founder David Nussbaum, who discussed how experiential technology is being used to reshape the in-store retail environment.

(Images: Skechers)