Pixelflex Packages Pricing, Support, and Lead-Sharing Into New Integrator Program

April 8, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

LED display supplier Pixelflex has launched a formal partner program aimed at AV integrators across the U.S., packaging pricing incentives, training, support, and lead sharing into a more structured channel offering.

The Tennessee, USA company says the program gives certified partners access to exclusive product pricing, annual volume rebates, dedicated account and project management, hands-on LED training, co-branded sales and marketing tools, and access to its Nashville showroom. It also includes price-lock options for long-lead projects, flexible payment terms, and what Pixelflex describes as qualified inbound leads passed directly to integration partners.

On the surface, this is a fairly standard channel-partner play. But it is also a sign of how competitive the direct-view LED market has become, especially in the integration channel, where vendors increasingly need to offer more than hardware and basic technical support. Pixelflex is effectively positioning itself as a project partner from pre-bid through installation, with services such as engineering drawings, specification support, and early-stage consultation now wrapped into a formalized program.

The company says every unit also goes through a three-step quality-control process at its Nashville facility, including component inspections, third-party acceptance testing, and full pre-build validation before shipment.

The program is open to AV integration companies nationwide. PixelFlex said it will also be presenting the new program at Infocomm 2026, which runs June 17-19 in Las Vegas.

(Image: PixelFlex)