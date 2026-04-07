Samsung Uses Art Basel Hong Kong To Showcase Art TVs And Digital Art Collection

April 7, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Art Basel Hong Kong has become a showcase for Samsung’s “Art TV” concept, with the company using this year’s fair to demonstrate how high-end displays can turn digital artworks into home décor.

At the 2026 edition of the fair, Samsung built an immersive “Samsung Art TV Lounge” that combined large-scale LED visuals with displays from its Art TV lineup, including Micro RGB, OLED, and The Frame Pro models. The installation was designed to show how museum-quality artwork can be presented on consumer displays in domestic environments.

The booth paired large-format digital imagery with smaller viewing areas meant to simulate how artworks might appear in homes.

Samsung also used the event to launch the Art Basel Hong Kong 2026 Collection on its Samsung Art Store platform. The curated digital collection includes 25 works by 20 artists represented by eight galleries participating in the fair. The artworks will be available in 4K resolution on compatible Samsung televisions.

The collection expands Samsung’s collaboration with Art Basel, where the company serves as the fair’s Official Art TV partner. The initiative is intended to position the television screen as a platform for digital art rather than just video entertainment.

Samsung’s Art Store now hosts more than 5,000 artworks from museum and gallery partners and is available across the company’s Art TV lineup.

While Samsung positions the concept primarily around home entertainment, the idea of displays functioning as digital canvases is also becoming popular in the commercial display market. Museums, hotels, corporate lobbies, and luxury residential developments have increasingly adopted large-format displays to showcase curated digital artwork, with subscription-based platforms like Windowsight or Vieunite offering access to a gallery of art pieces.

(Images: Samsung)