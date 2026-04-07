Salesforce Lobby dvLED Video Wall Gets Higher-Resolution Upgrade

April 7, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

One of the most recognizable dvLED video walls in the digital signage industry has received a technology refresh.

The installation — widely known as the “Salesforce waterfall” display — stretches 106 feet across the lobby of Salesforce West, the company’s high-rise at 50 Fremont Street in San Francisco. The massive screen became famous for lifelike digital waterfall visuals that appear to interact with the edges of the video canvas.

LED display manufacturer and integrator SNA Displays, which built the original installation, replaced the display technology with a tighter-pixel-pitch system that more than doubles the pixel density of the original wall. The new 12-foot-7-inch-tall (3.8-meter) screen uses a 2.5 mm Bold Interior dvLED platform and continues to wrap around the building’s elevator bays.

The refreshed system processes roughly 16.4 million pixels across about 1,106 square feet (about 103 square meters) of display surface, with a resolution of 1,530 by 12,960 pixels.

When the lobby display first debuted, its highly detailed creative helped set a benchmark for large-format LED storytelling. Realistic water effects and immersive nature scenes — including digital redwood forests — quickly became widely referenced examples of how large LED canvases could be used as architectural media.

Early content contributors included digital artists such as the fluid-dynamics specialists at Fusion CIS and creative teams now working at cFire, part of a broader shift in the industry toward more cinematic, environmentally inspired content on large-format video walls.

Designed by global architecture firm Gensler, the installation was conceived as “video as architecture,” using motion, light and nature-themed visuals to integrate the display into the physical space. A key element of the retrofit involved carefully positioning the LED structure around the lobby’s elevator entrances so the display remains part of the architectural environment without overwhelming it.

Digital Dreams handled demolition and LED installation work for the upgrade.

(Images: SNA Displays/Salesforce)