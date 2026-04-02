Waikiki Shopping Plaza Adds Wayfinding Kiosks To Highlight Dining Options

April 2, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Waikiki Shopping Plaza in Honolulu has added a network of digital kiosks to help visitors navigate the property and promote newly opened restaurants.

The plaza worked with California-based integrator Red Dot Digital Media to design and install four double-sided portrait kiosks equipped with 65-inch commercial displays. Positioned in high-traffic areas, the screens combine restaurant promotions with wayfinding tools intended to help visitors locate dining options throughout the property.

The kiosks were installed as the shopping center expanded its dining lineup and needed a more flexible way to highlight multiple restaurants while helping visitors orient themselves within the plaza. Static signage made it difficult to promote several venues at once or update messaging as tenants and promotions changed.

“The most meaningful projects are the ones that truly elevate how people experience a space,” said Darryl Kuder, CEO of Red Dot Digital Media. “These kiosks encourage discovery and remove friction for shoppers navigating the plaza.”

The kiosks display restaurant branding, imagery, and menu highlights, along with maps showing each location’s position within the shopping complex. The system allows plaza staff to update content as tenants or promotions change.

Red Dot handled the project as a turnkey deployment, including system design, hardware selection, installation, and software configuration.

Digital wayfinding displays are increasingly common in retail environments, where property managers aim to guide visitors while also providing tenants with additional promotional visibility.

(Image: Red Dot Digital Media)