RDM And X2O Media Wind Down After Two Decades In Digital Signage

April 2, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Two long-running companies tied to the early growth of enterprise digital signage — Real Digital Media (RDM) and X2O Media — are winding down operations after roughly two decades in the industry. Both are part of the Stratacache Group, which reportedly is going through fincancial struggles – reflected in a series of layoffs last month.

RDM developed platforms used for corporate communications networks and workplace display systems, enabling organizations to distribute internal messaging, video feeds and real-time information across office displays and enterprise environments. It was acquired by Stratacache in 2017. Its CEO Ken Goldberg announced on Linkedin his retirement, “as we gracefully wind down operations at RDM.”

X2O Media, which is another Montreal company with deep roots in the early digital signage market, has ceased operations after approximately 20 years. The company went into adminstration.

X2O Media was owned by Barco from 2014 to 2018, before it was integrated into the Stratacache Group. It was widely known in the enterprise AV space for its visual communications platform, which enabled organizations to combine live video, data dashboards, and corporate messaging across networked displays. The technology was used in applications ranging from financial services trading floors and corporate headquarters to broadcast environments and large-scale internal communications systems.

Both companies had been folded into the broader Stratacache portfolio of digital signage and enterprise communications technologies, reflecting a period of industry consolidation in which larger platform vendors acquired several early standalone software firms.

RDM and X2O Media emerged in the early growth phase of the digital signage sector in the 2000s, as organizations experimented with networked displays for internal communications, IPTV distribution, and real-time information dashboards. Platforms like those developed by the two companies helped establish many of the enterprise use cases that later became standard across workplace and corporate communications networks.

(Logos: RDM & X20 Media)