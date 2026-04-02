Outfront Media Plans New Office In Grand Rapids Mixed-Use Development

April 2, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Out-of-home media company Outfront Media plans to relocate its Grand Rapids office to a new facility in the Factory Yards development, marking the company’s first move in the Michigan city in roughly 60 years.

The company said it will break ground this month on a new 22,200-square-foot build-to-suit office at 565 Godfrey Avenue, where it will become the first tenant in the Factory Yards redevelopment project near downtown Grand Rapids.

The project will consolidate the company’s front office and operational teams into a single location closer to the city’s downtown business district and growing development corridor.

Outfront has had a presence in Grand Rapids since 1885 through predecessor companies and has operated from its current location south of downtown since the 1960s.

“Our company and its predecessors have been intertwined with Grand Rapids, its community and businesses, for more than a century,” said Brad Eldridge, Vice President for Grand Rapids at Outfront Media. “When we realized our current space could no longer support our growing team in one place, we knew our next location needed to be downtown.”

The new office is being developed with Heritage Development Partners and will be located within Factory Yards, a 15-acre mixed-use redevelopment that will include residential units, retail space, restaurants, and community gathering areas.

(Image mock-up: Outfront)