Another Classic Sunset Strip Billboard Joins the Digital Age

April 2, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

The time has come when many of the first LED billboards don’t do it anymore for the 4K-spoilt eyes of today’s onlookers – especially not in iconic locations like the Sunset Strip. Framing the boulevard that connects Hollywood and Beverly Hills is currently a wild mix of classic billboards dating back to the 1960s, state-of-the-art screens decorating buildings, and aging low-res LEDs towering over the street.

Many of the older billboards have already either been retrofitted or newly digitized. Now, OoH media owner Orange Barrel Media (OBM), spruced up another landmark: the static signage above the Rainbow Bar & Grill in West Hollywood, famously featured in music videos like Guns N’ Roses’ 1991 hit “November Rain.”

The pylon display now has a digital face visible to westbound traffic along Sunset Blvd., while the reverse side retains static signage. The updated display features digital out-of-home content as well as on-premise messaging for bar events.

The vertical display uses LED technology with a 10 mm pixel pitch from the SNA Displays’s Empire Exterior line, measuring 50’5” tall X 20’ wide. “Updating to a large-format digital display is not only an aesthetic improvement to the signage itself but it opens up a significantly wider stream of advertising revenue for the property owners,” said Pete Simon, director of out-of-home for SNA Displays.

The new display is already live, installed by SNA’s integration partner Yesco.

(Image: SNA Display)