Walmart Mexico Expands Vusion ESL Rollout Across Stores

April 1, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Walmart Mexico is expanding its partnership with retail technology provider Vusiongroup, rolling out the company’s connected store platform and electronic shelf labels (ESLs) across additional stores nationwide.

The deployment will include Walmart Express stores and Supercenters, extending an existing collaboration between the companies focused on digitizing shelf labeling and store operations.

Vusion’s platform combines electronic shelf labels with data infrastructure designed to connect in-store pricing, product information and inventory systems. The technology allows retailers to update prices and product data in real time while also supporting operational tools such as automated shelf monitoring and product location services.

The company says the rollout in Mexico is intended to support more efficient store operations while improving the accuracy and consistency of pricing information across locations.

“Our partnership with Walmart Mexico reflects the growing demand for connected store infrastructure that supports both operational efficiency and improved customer experiences,” Vusion said in announcing the expansion.

The project comes as Walmart is also rolling out electronic shelf labels across its U.S. store network, part of a broader effort to modernize in-store technology and reduce reliance on manual pricing updates.

However, the use of digital shelf labels has recently drawn attention from some consumer advocates and media outlets concerned that the technology could enable surge pricing — dynamically adjusting prices based on demand or other factors.

Walmart has pushed back on those concerns, saying the technology will not be used to implement dynamic or surge pricing and that the company remains committed to its long-standing “Everyday Low Price” strategy.

Electronic shelf labels are increasingly being adopted by large retailers worldwide as part of wider store digitization initiatives, particularly as grocers and big-box chains look to streamline operations, improve price accuracy, and integrate physical stores more closely with digital retail systems.

(Image: Bloomberg/Getty)