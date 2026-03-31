Multiply Media Group Names Elie Hajjar Chief Operating Officer

March 31, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Multiply Media Group (MMG) has appointed Elie Hajjar as Chief Operating Officer (COO) as the out-of-home media company — one of the largest in the Middle East — looks to expand operations across regional and international markets.

Hajjar has more than 20 years of experience in the OoH sector, most recently serving in senior leadership roles at JC Decaux Middle East, including managing director. During his time with the company, he was involved in expanding the firm’s presence across markets in the region.

At MMG, Hajjar will oversee operational strategy and work to align operations across the group’s portfolio of companies. His responsibilities will include improving operational efficiency and supporting the company’s continued expansion.

“Elie brings a deep understanding of the OoH industry and a proven ability to scale disciplined, high-performing operations across diverse markets,” said MMG Group CEO James Bicknell.

Hajjar said he is looking forward to helping strengthen the company’s operational structure and supporting its growth plans across multiple markets.

Multiply Media Group said the appointment is part of its effort to strengthen its leadership team as it continues to expand its OoH media network. Just at the end of 2025, MMG acquired UK-based premium DooH operator London Lites.

(Image: MMG)