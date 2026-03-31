Loook AI Generates Outfits for Virtual Try-On Directly from Product Images

March 31, 2026 by guest author, Valentin Klass

The smart-mirror platform Loook AI transforms digital screens into interactive mirrors using augmented reality. The system from Ffface.me has just added a new feature: AI-powered real-time clothing try-on, allowing users to virtually “try on” garments using their own reflection.

This feature is powered by the Decart SDK integrated into the existing platform. Instead of creating clothing as 3D models, the system generates items directly from simple product photos.

Retailers upload their catalogs to the platform, making them instantly available without any extra development. Customers can then browse the collection via QR code on their own smartphones. The system combines tops, pants, skirts, and shoes in real time — without touching the display.

The setup works in two scenarios: in the shop window, the mirror runs automatically, showcasing selected items; inside the store, customers can mix and match outfits before physically trying them on.

The platform also offers analytics, photo capture, and printing options for user-generated content.

Smart mirrors — really so smart?

Smart mirrors have been around for a while, but they haven’t yet gone mainstream. One challenge is that digital mirrors still can’t match the visual quality of traditional ones. In premium retail, color accuracy is crucial — fashion brands invest heavily in fitting room lighting for this reason. A promising approach: hybrid setups. At Euroshop, Digimago, and Lyz World demonstrated solutions combining a traditional mirror, adjustable lighting, and a digital display.