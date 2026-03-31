Entech Reaffirms “One Cost, All In” Policy for 2026 Roadshow

March 31, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

The touring Entech trade event for AV and entertainment technology professionals across Australia and New Zealand says it will not introduce fuel surcharges for its 2026 roadshow, despite industry concern about diesel supply and transport costs.

The Sydney-based organizer confirmed that its longstanding “one cost, all in” pricing policy for exhibitors will remain unchanged, with Entech absorbing any additional fuel expenses tied to moving the show between cities.

“We’re aware of increasing industry commentary around diesel supply in Australia and understand that some people and companies may have concerns,” Entech CEO Kate McKenzie said. “Fuel supply volatility is a known operational risk, and it is planned for accordingly.”

Eentech’s logistics contractor operates a fleet of more than 100 trucks nationally and works within the commercial bulk diesel supply chain. McKenzie said the event’s freight operations fall within the linehaul category, which typically receives priority access to supply during periods of constraint.

“Our current market view is that supply remains available, with pricing the primary variable,” she said. “We want to be 100% clear that there will be no fuel surcharge passed on to exhibitors, and all logistics and transport commitments remain fully in place.”

Entech’s touring format requires significant logistics each year, moving exhibitor freight more than 10,500 km (6,525 miles) across Australia and 2,800 km (1,740 miles) across New Zealand.

(Image: Entech)