BenQ Introduces RP05 Interactive Display with Android 15 and On-Device AI

March 31, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

BenQ has introduced a new interactive display aimed at classrooms and meeting rooms that adds on-device AI processing and the latest version of Android.

The company says the new BenQ Board RP05 runs Android 15 and includes a neural processing unit rated at 10 TOPS (trillions of operations per second) to support AI-driven tools such as automated transcription, session summaries, and content search within lessons and presentations.

The display supports up to 50 simultaneous touch points via Android-based touch recognition, allowing multiple users to interact with the screen simultaneously.

According to BenQ, the RP05 is designed to reduce reliance on external PCs or OPS slot-in computers by integrating collaboration tools and applications directly into the display. Built-in microphones and speakers support hybrid teaching and meeting scenarios.

The system is Google EDLA-certified, providing access to Google Workspace tools and the Google Play Store.

The RP05 also supports several BenQ software tools, including EZWrite whiteboarding, InstaShare wireless screen sharing, the company’s Device Management Solution for centralized monitoring and updates, and its Account Management System for user authentication and cloud access.

BenQ noted that the display features low-blue-light modes, Eyesafe 3.0 certification, and antimicrobial surface treatments for classroom environments.

The RP05 is available now in an 86-inch version, with 65- and 75-inch models expected in April. BenQ also said it plans to introduce a related RM05 series later this spring.

Interactive flat panels have steadily replaced projectors in many classrooms and meeting rooms as organizations shift toward large-format displays that combine touch interaction, built-in computing, and cloud collaboration tools.

(Image: BenQ)