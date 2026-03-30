Massive Transparent LED Screen Installed Inside Bangkok’s Central World Mall

March 30, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

A large transparent LED display covering roughly 2,400 square meters (about 25,800 square feet) has been installed inside the Central World shopping complex in Bangkok, described as Asia’s largest indoor transparent screen.

The installation uses Unilumin’s UVF series transparent LED technology and features a 10-mm pixel pitch. The display is rated at up to 8,000 nits of brightness and more than 70% transparency, allowing the screen to show digital content while still letting natural light pass through the structure behind it.

Panels weigh about 8 kilograms per square meter (about 1.6 pounds per square foot) and run at a 7,680-Hz refresh rate with 16-bit grayscale processing, specifications aimed at maintaining smooth visuals and color performance even in bright indoor conditions.

Because of the mall’s architecture, the installation required multiple mounting approaches, including frame curtain walls, point-supported structures, and hoisting systems.

The project began in 2023 and went through several rounds of engineering and design adjustments before completion.

Central World is one of Bangkok’s largest retail complexes and sits in the busy Ratchaprasong commercial district. The new screen is designed to support advertising, branded content, and visual displays within the mall’s high-traffic interior space.

(Image: Unilumin)