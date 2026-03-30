Instronic Helps Brownie Turn Screens Into a Seamless Brand Layer

March 30, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Walk into a Brownie fashion store and the digital screens are designed to feel like part of the brand’s visual language rather than traditional retail signage.

The Barcelona-based clothing brand, known for its relaxed Mediterranean aesthetic and youth-focused fashion collections, has been expanding its store footprint across Europe and Central America. To help translate marketing campaigns and seasonal collections into the physical retail space, the company worked with Spanish integration firm Instronic to introduce digital displays across its stores.

The screens are used to support product launches, brand campaigns and promotional content that changes frequently as new collections arrive.

Because fashion retail cycles move quickly, the digital signage system allows the brand to push updated visuals across multiple stores without replacing printed materials. Campaigns can shift from one collection to another within minutes, helping maintain consistency across the retail network.

A key part of the project was ensuring the displays blended into Brownie’s interior design rather than dominating it. According to Instronic, the goal was to create a subtle digital layer that complements the store’s minimalist layout while still giving the brand a dynamic way to showcase new collections.

The system is also used in shop-in-shop locations inside department stores, where digital screens help maintain Brownie’s brand identity within larger retail environments.

(Images: Instronic)