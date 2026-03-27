Uniguest Deployment Links IPTV And Signage Across Chesterfield FC Stadium

March 27, 2026 by guest author, Valentin Klass

Uniguest has upgraded the digital infrastructure at Chesterfield FC’s stadium, using its Sports Hub platform as a centralized CMS with a unified interface for all IPTV and digital signage applications.

The SMH Group Stadium in North Derbyshire, which has a capacity of just under 10,000 seats, already had some digital capabilities in place. With the addition of Uniguest Sports Hub, content across nearly 40 screens throughout the venue can now be centrally managed and distributed.

According to Uniguest, live match events such as goals or substitutions can be pushed to screens instantly. Integration with Sky Bright Box also enables different content to be delivered to different displays. This allows, for example, tailored content to be shown in hospitality suites for conferences and other corporate events. In addition, the integration of Microsoft Teams Rooms makes it easy for unused displays to show company logos.

Attracting new sponsors as a key objective

The modernization of the stadium’s digital infrastructure is also part of a broader strategy to position Chesterfield FC as a commercially driven football (soccer) club. One of the expected outcomes is the acquisition of new sponsorship deals.

“From stadia and arenas to community venues and clubs, platforms need to scale to meet both engagement and budgetary goals. Chesterfield FC is a great example of how teams lower down the pyramid can create a high-quality, connected experience for their supporters,” says James Keen, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Uniguest.