Samsung America Expands Color E-Paper Lineup with 13-Inch Display

March 27, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Samsung has introduced a smaller-format addition to its color e-paper portfolio, with the U.S. launch of a 13-inch display aimed at commercial signage applications.

The EM13DX is positioned for use across retail, restaurants, hospitality, and workplace environments, where it can be used for applications such as promotions, menus, schedules, and internal communications. Like other e-paper-based signage, the display is designed to reduce the need for printed materials by allowing content updates to be pushed digitally, eliminating the time and logistics associated with producing and distributing physical signage.

Like Samsung’s entire e-paper line-up, the 13-inch unit uses E Ink’s Spectra 6 panel, which delivers paper-like image quality with color support. The digital ink technology makes it particularly suited to scenarios where content changes periodically but does not require constant refresh.

The EM13DX also reflects a shift toward more sustainable materials. Samsung describes it as the first display to incorporate a bio-resin housing derived from phytoplankton, part of a broader effort to reduce reliance on conventional plastics.