Doohclick Sets Up U.S. Subsidiary To Expand North American Presence

March 27, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Sweden-based out-of-home software firm Doohclick has established a formal presence in the United States by incorporating Doohclick Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary registered in Delaware.

The move is intended to support growth in the North American digital out-of-home market and make it easier for the company to work directly with U.S. media owners, partners, and customers.

Doohclick develops a cloud-based platform that operators use to manage digital out-of-home and retail media networks. The software handles functions such as campaign scheduling, inventory management, proof-of-play reporting, and financial reconciliation across screen networks.

Not much detail was revealed about specific U.S. deployments, but the company says that establishing a U.S. corporate structure will simplify contracts and provide more direct support for operators in the region.

“The U.S. market plays a central role in the evolution of digital out-of-home, and this structure allows us to participate more directly and effectively in that ecosystem,” said Tim Edmonds, chief operating officer at Doohclick .

As part of its expansion efforts, the company has also joined the Independent Billboard Operators (IBO) association and plans to attend the group’s upcoming conference, where it will showcase its platform to U.S. billboard and network operators.

The U.S. remains the world’s largest out-of-home advertising market and has seen steady growth in digital inventory as operators convert traditional billboards and venue signage into networked digital displays.

(Image: DoohClick)