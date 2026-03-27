Creative Realities Names Jackie Walker Chief Experience Officer

March 27, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Digital signage and retail media software firm Creative Realities has appointed Jackie Walker as Chief Experience Officer, effective March 30.

Walker brings more than 15 years of experience in digital transformation and enterprise platform development. She joins the Louisville-based company after a 16-year tenure at the consulting firm Publicis Sapient, where she served as the Retail Experience Strategy Lead for North America and the Global Lead for Connected Spaces.

In her new role, Walker will lead experience strategy and help guide the evolution of Creative Realities’ software platform as the company increasingly positions itself as a software-first provider of digital signage and retail media technologies.

Walker has worked extensively in quick-service restaurant and retail media environments, including developing digital menu board and drive-thru strategies for seven of the ten largest restaurant brands and helping shape two major in-store retail media networks in the United States.

“As we advance our software solutions to better serve the enterprise market, Jackie’s expertise will be the catalyst for our next era of growth,” said CEO Rick Mills in a statement.

Creative Realities develops digital signage and retail media solutions for enterprise networks across sectors, including retail, automotive, foodservice, convenience stores, and entertainment venues, using software platforms such as Clarity and Reflectview to manage content and media across large screen networks.

(Image: Creative Realities)