Viooh Adds OBM Digital Spectaculars And IKE Smart City Kiosks To Programmatic Marketplace

March 26, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Unlike traditional out-of-home operators that focus on roadside billboards, Orange Barrel Media (OBM) has built its business around large-format “digital spectaculars” embedded into urban architecture and street-level smart kiosks designed to double as civic infrastructure.

That distinctive urban media network — developed alongside its subsidiary Ike Smart City — is now becoming available to programmatic buyers through a new partnership with Viooh.

The integration gives advertisers access to 2,281 digital screens across 27 U.S. cities, generating a combined 6.3 billion monthly impressions.

OBM’s portfolio includes landmark digital spectaculars integrated into prominent buildings in cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Boston and Miami, alongside Ike Smart City’s interactive kiosks deployed across dense urban neighborhoods.

The outdoor urban panel network accounts for roughly 3.8 billion monthly impressions across more than 20 markets, while the digital spectacular portfolio adds another 2.5 billion impressions across 16 major metropolitan areas.

For Viooh, the partnership adds another tranche of premium U.S. inventory to its programmatic marketplace.

“OBM and Ike’s extensive network across major U.S. cities represents exactly the kind of premium inventory buyers are looking for,” said Gavin Wilson, Global Chief Commercial Officer at Viooh.

“Partnering with Viooh enables us to unlock the full potential of our digital network through programmatic capabilities,” said Danielle Williamson, Executive Vice President of Sales at OBM.

Through Viooh’s platform, advertisers can access the network programmatically, enabling automated campaign buying, targeting and measurement across OBM’s urban digital screens.

As more premium urban displays plug into automated marketplaces, the lines between landmark media, civic infrastructure and programmatic advertising continue to blur.

Large-format digital canvases have become increasingly common in high-profile urban locations. As reported by invidis, similar landmark DooH installations include Los Angeles’ “The Moxy” screen near the LA Convention Center.

(Image: Orange Barrel Media)