Planar Adds West Coast Sales Staff In U.S. Expansion

March 26, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Display manufacturer Planar has expanded its U.S. sales organization by adding two team members focused on the western United States.

Antonio Dias (pictured on the left) joins the company as regional sales director for the Western U.S., where he will oversee sales initiatives and support channel partners across the region. Dias brings nearly 20 years of Pro AV industry experience and previously worked at Crestron Electronics, where he held leadership roles supporting consultants, resellers and technology partners.

Planar has also hired Douglas Schoenherr (pictured on the right) as business development manager for the company’s Consultants, Architect and Design (CAD) Group in the Western U.S. Schoenherr has nearly three decades of Pro AV industry experience and most recently served as consultant liaison at Biamp, working with AV/IT and MEP design consultants across the Southwest.

The CAD Group focuses on engagement with architects, designers and technical consultants to support the specification of Planar display systems across a range of commercial and institutional projects.

(Images: Planar)