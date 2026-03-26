90-Foot LED Art Screen Anchors Renovated Atrium Lobby In Toronto Office Tower

March 26, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

A lobby renovation at a downtown Toronto office tower now includes a 90-foot (27.4-meter) by six-foot (1.8-meter) vertical LED display designed as a permanent digital art installation rather than an advertising screen.

Real estate manager GWL Realty Advisors redesigned the atrium lobby at Berczy Square, the office property at 33 Yonge Street, with the narrow screen running floor to ceiling through the building’s 13-story atrium.

The display presents generative digital art created by Montreal studio Gentilhomme. The content responds to live data inputs such as time of day, weather conditions, and seasonal changes, allowing visuals to shift continuously. The system also references events in the city, occasionally triggering small “easter egg” visual moments tied to local sporting events or other activities.

The vertical screen is a focal point in a broader two-year renovation and rebranding effort aimed at repositioning the building for the return-to-office market.

Designed by architecture firm Dialog, the refreshed lobby introduces hospitality-style elements intended to encourage people to spend time in the space rather than simply pass through it. New seating areas, greenery, tree-like columns, a reflecting pool, and a vapor-based fire feature have been added to the atrium, along with a trellis structure that frames the LED display and elevator bank while preserving the building’s original travertine wall.

The digital installation includes four generative art sequences developed specifically for the site. One piece features a stylized tree that grows and changes with the seasons, while others present flowing light patterns, sky imagery, and a time-based animation that marks the passing hours.

(Images: GWL Realty Advisors)