Quividi Names Mitch Wade CRO as Retail Media Momentum Builds

March 25, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Quividi has been working on technology similar to today’s edge AI-based audience measurement systems since 2006. With the rapid rise of in-store retail media networks — where real-time audience data is key — the company appears to be hitting its stride. Against this backdrop, the France-founded firm has promoted Mitch Wade to the newly created role of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), with a focus on supporting international growth and strengthening partnerships with retailers, media owners, and technology providers.

Wade, based in San Diego, previously served as SVP North America at Quividi. In his new position, he takes on responsibility for the company’s global revenue strategy and will oversee commercial operations across the Americas. He is also tasked with expanding the sales organization and driving business development and go-to-market activities as Quividi looks to scale further in in-store retail media and digital out-of-home.

Quividi positions its edge AI-based, multi-sensor platform as a way to deliver “ground-truth” audience insights while meeting strict privacy requirements. Interest in such solutions is growing, particularly among retailers aiming to build more comprehensive retail media ecosystems that connect e-commerce, loyalty programmes, and physical stores. Real-time measurement at the edge is seen as a key building block for closed-loop marketing and more advanced performance metrics.

“Mitch brings exceptional commercial acumen and a deep understanding of the retail media landscape,” said Olivier Duizabo, CEO, Quividi. “As we enter this next phase of growth, having Mitch at the revenue helm positions us strongly to serve the increasingly sophisticated needs of retailers and media owners worldwide. The expansion of our sales team reflects our confidence in the market opportunity and our commitment to operating at scale across every region.”

“I’m thrilled to step into this role at such a defining moment for both Quividi and the retail media industry,” said Mitch Wade, Chief Revenue Officer. “In-store retail media is transforming the way brands connect with shoppers, and AI-driven audience measurement is the engine behind it.

(Image: Quividi)