Public Display Shipments Stall In Developed Markets As Emerging Regions Post Gains, Says Omdia

March 25, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

New research from Omdia suggests the global public display market ended 2025 with uneven regional demand, as growth in emerging markets helped offset declining shipments in more mature regions.

According to the firm’s latest public display market tracker, public display shipments in developed regions stagnated in the fourth quarter of 2025, while emerging markets reported positive quarter-over-quarter gains.

In a Linkedin summary of the research, an Omdia analyst said overall signage and information display growth during the quarter remained marginal. Gains in regions such as Eastern Europe and the Middle East & Africa helped offset stronger declines reported in Asia & Oceania and North America.

The publicly available summary does not include detailed shipment figures, but the comments suggest the market is seeing a geographic shift, with installations continuing to expand in developing regions while demand in more mature markets slows.

Separate research released by Omdia last week suggests display manufacturers are adjusting production levels amid uncertain demand conditions. The firm said panel makers raised fabrication plant utilization rates to about 82 percent in the first quarter of 2026.

Omdia expects panel demand to begin easing slightly after mid-Q2 as momentum from seasonal retail events such as China’s Labor Day and the 618 Shopping Festival fades, along with demand tied to major events like the FIFA World Cup.

While the two research updates examine different parts of the display ecosystem, together they point to a market balancing uneven regional demand with cautious supply planning across the broader display industry.

(Header image: LG)