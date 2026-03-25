Help Us Cut Through the Noise in Digital Signage Data – Take the 2026 invidis Survey

March 25, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

invidis/Sixteen:Nine is currently deep into writing reports and analyses for the 2026 invidis Yearbook, themed “NextGen Signage.” At the heart of the publication are our industry rankings, highlighting the digital signage companies generating the most business — or growing the fastest — across key global regions.

invidis, which has been contributing to this blog since summer 2025, has a clear-eyed view of the European market. However, we rely on the support of Sixteen:Nine readers to build an equally accurate picture of the Americas. So far, around 20 companies have shared details of their business footprint. For the rest, our analysts will need to make educated assumptions.

That’s where you come in. Take 10 minutes to complete the survey and help us create a more accurate view of the industry — one that ultimately benefits everyone. Our goal is to make the digital signage sector a more transparent and sophisticated playing field, cutting through the noise of unreliable or pay-to-play data.

👉 Click here to take the 2026 invidis Yearbook Survey.

If you’d like to explore previous industry rankings, you can download past yearbooks for free.

(Image: invidis Sixteen:Nine)