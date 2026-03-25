Diamondbacks Install Arizona’s Largest Video Display at Chase Field

March 25, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Fans attending games at Chase Field this season will see a massive new center-field LED display installed for the Arizona Diamondbacks by supplier Daktronics – a screen the company says is the largest video display in Arizona.

Measuring 63 feet high by 152 feet wide (19 x 46 meters) , the board provides nearly 9,600 square feet (892 m²) of digital canvas, roughly 52% larger than the previous display at the ballpark.

Behind the scenes, the 10-millimeter LED system supports multiple content zones for live video, statistics, graphics, and advertising.

Ribbon displays were also added around the seating bowl. One ribbon display runs from the right-field foul pole to behind home plate to past the left-field foul pole, measuring roughly 1,141 feet long. An upper ribbon display measures nearly 984 feet, while a press box ribbon display spans 232 feet. All three are more than 3.5 feet high.

Taken together with existing screens, the venue now features more than 21,000 square feet (1,951 m²) of LED display space totaling roughly 16.9 million pixels.

Installation was completed ahead of the 2026 Major League Baseball season as part of ongoing upgrades to the fan experience at the Phoenix ballpark, which opened in 1998 and seats more than 48,000 fans.

(Image: Daktronics)