Nanolumens Opens New Georgia Headquarters as LED Display Firm Marks 20 Years

March 24, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

LED display manufacturer Nanolumens has opened a new 45,000-square-foot headquarters in Duluth, Georgia, consolidating engineering, operations, sales, and administrative teams as the company marks its 20th anniversary.

Along with office space, the facility includes warehouse operations and a customer showroom designed to demonstrate the company’s LED display technologies and allow partners and clients to experience installations and configurations in person.

The move brings several previously separate functions together under one roof as the company looks to support continued growth and product development in the commercial LED display market.

Founded in 2006, Nanolumens develops custom LED visualization systems for environments ranging from corporate and retail spaces to transportation hubs, sports venues, and other public-facing installations.

Much of the company’s portfolio focuses on large-format LED displays that can be built in non-traditional shapes and curves for architectural and digital signage applications.

Opening the new headquarters is part of the firm’s broader anniversary milestone, marking two decades in the LED display and digital signage sector.

(Image: Nanolumens)