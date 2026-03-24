Brazilian Adtech Company Invian launches End-to-End OoH Platform

March 24, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Brazil-based OoH technology firm Invian has introduced a platform called Nexus designed to connect media planning, inventory management, and campaign execution for out-of-home advertising networks.

Invian unveiled Nexus during the OoH Summit industry event held in São Paulo.

The platform is intended to provide agencies and advertisers with clearer access to available media inventory while giving media owners tools to structure and standardize their assets for easier buying and campaign activation.

The company says Nexus integrates planning tools, audience data, asset information, availability, and operational workflows in a single environment. The goal is to make it easier for agencies to evaluate and activate inventory that has historically been difficult to access or compare across networks.

A key focus is helping smaller and regional media owners participate more easily in larger advertising campaigns by providing standardized electronic sales channels and greater visibility into available inventory.

The platform also incorporates audience and mobility data from Logan, a company that aggregates information from more than 400 million mobile devices across Latin America to help measure foot traffic and audience reach for OoH campaigns.

Invian says Nexus connects to its broader technology ecosystem, which includes 14 integrated systems used for availability checks, sales management, operational workflows, and campaign execution.

The launch comes as Brazil’s OoH market continues to grow. According to industry data cited by the company, the medium generated about BRL 3.5 billion (US$700 million) in advertising investment in 2025, representing roughly 12 percent of the country’s total ad spend.

(Image: From left – Francesco Simeone, CGO at Logan; Kelson Schmitt, CEO of Invian; Richard Albanesi, CEO of The LED)