Appspace Pushes AI Deeper Into Workplace Platform With Native Intelligence

March 24, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Workplace experience software company Appspace says it is moving beyond “bolt-on” artificial intelligence features by embedding AI capabilities directly into its digital workplace platform.

The company describes the shift as “native workplace intelligence,” replacing standalone AI assistants with automation that completes tasks across systems such as digital signage networks, intranet platforms, space-booking tools, and employee communications.

Rather than functioning as a chatbot layer, the AI tools are designed to interact directly with workplace applications, helping generate content, surface relevant information, and automate routine tasks tied to signage and internal communications.

In practice, that could include automatically generating signage content from workplace data, pulling meeting-room information into displays or connecting employee communications with digital signage across an office.

AI-enabled CMS workflows are progressing

Vendors across the digital signage CMS sector are experimenting with practical uses for large language models.

That trend was already visible earlier this year at Integrated Systems Europe, where several CMS vendors demonstrated AI-driven tools designed to automate content creation and connect signage systems with enterprise software — a development noted in coverage by invidis.

For workplace platforms like Appspace, the goal is to move digital signage beyond scheduled playback toward systems that respond to real-time workplace data and employee activity.

(Image: Appspace)