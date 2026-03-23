Singapore Mall Deploys Samsung LED Wall to Let Shoppers Take a Rest

March 23, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Singapore department store chain Metro has deployed a network of digital displays and LED signage from Samsung Electronics at its Paragon flagship store.

The installation includes 12 large-format digital signage displays deployed across three floors and managed through Samsung’s MagicInfo platform.

A centerpiece of the project is located inside the retailer’s Sleeplab concept area, where a U-shaped LED installation wraps around the showroom floor. The display stretches roughly 60 meters (about 200 feet) and is designed to create a relaxing environment for shoppers exploring sleep and wellness products.

Sleeplab sells anything from mattresses to silk pillowcases, and calming scents but also lets shoppers just lie down and enjoy “The Theatre of Seven Dreams,” as Sleeplab calls the U-shaped LED that plays short, relaxing films combined with ambient sound.

The installation is also integrated with Samsung’s Smartthings Pro system, which monitors connected devices and manages store infrastructure such as lighting and energy use.

(Image: Samsung)