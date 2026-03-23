Optoma Adds 108-inch Model to Proscene All-in-One dvLED Lineup

March 23, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

UK projector firm Optoma has recognized several years ago it needed to diversify its visual solution portfolio. Back in 2018, the company launched its first dvLED products, all designed to fit 16:9 native aspect ratios for 4K UHD and Full HD.

Optoma has now launched a new 108-inch model that delivers up to 700 nits of brightness and a 15,000:1 contrast ratio. Aimed at corporate, education, and collaboration environments, the Proscene FHDC108 display arrive pre-assembled in columns and can be installed with a single power connection.

Like other displays in the Proscene all-in-one series, the FHDC108 uses flip-chip CoB technology which is known for achieving fine pixel pitches while increasing energy efficiency and durability. The unit includes built-in speakers, an integrated Android operating system, and Optoma’s cloud-based management tools for remote monitoring and content control.