Doceree Targets Healthcare Niche with Platform for Clinical Screen Networks

March 23, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

New Jersey-based healthcare marketing platform Doceree has launched Spark for DooH, a software platform for delivering targeted advertising to screens in clinical waiting rooms and exam rooms.

Waiting rooms have long been a particularly interesting niche in DooH: For network owners, they promise the high advertising budgets of pharmaceutical heavyweights. For advertisers, in return, they offer a respectable and safe brand environment, long average stays, and high attentiveness.

Instead of general-purpose screen networks, there are anumber of companies with platforms specifically tailored towards waiting rooms, Doceree’s new platform being one of them. Spark for DooH extends the company’s point-of-care media ecosystem from physician workflows and healthcare systems to physical screen networks inside clinics.

Spark for DooH runs as a lightweight TV app that can operate on existing smart TVs and digital signage systems, allowing clinical screen operators to deploy targeted advertising without new hardware or infrastructure upgrades.

The platform is powered by the company’s Triggers technology, which activates when a patient checks in, detects visit signals, matches anonymized patient profiles to campaign parameters, and delivers contextually relevant creative. The system is designed to meet HIPAA compliance requirements for healthcare environments.

Doceree says pharmaceutical spending in point-of-care media now exceeds US$1.2 billion annually and is growing about 16 percent per year, while many clinic screen networks still rely on static rotation-based advertising.

The company also says the platform integrates with more than 185 electronic health record systems and includes identity data on more than six million healthcare professionals.