GSTV Expands Leadership Team With New CFO, Strategy Chief and Board Members

March 20, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

GSTV has expanded its executive leadership and board as the company looks to build on recent growth in the digital out-of-home and retail media sectors.

The Detroit-based video network announced the hiring of Craig Abolt (pictured above) as chief financial officer and Eric Kozik as chief strategy officer. The company also added John Kahan and Robert Rivenburgh to its board of directors while promoting Kristina Lutz to chief marketing officer and Aaron Olson to chief technology officer.

The changes follow a period of expansion for GSTV. In 2025, the company was acquired by the private equity firm MidOcean Partners after several years of growth that saw the business triple in size.

GSTV president and CEO Sean McCaffrey said the additions strengthen the company’s leadership as it continues expanding its network and advertising capabilities.

Abolt joins the company after serving as CFO at Real Chemistry and previously held finance leadership roles at companies including Intersection and DIRECTV Latin America.

Kozik previously led corporate development and innovation initiatives at Cox Media Group and earlier worked in investment banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Kahan, chief AI officer at Stagwell, brings experience in data and technology leadership, including nearly two decades at Microsoft. Rivenburgh most recently served as CEO of Publicis Commerce and Mars United Commerce.

Lutz and Olson were promoted internally after serving as executive vice presidents overseeing marketing and technology.