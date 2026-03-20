Christie Laser Projection Upgrade Refreshes Grand Hall Show at St. Louis Union Station

March 20, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

A new laser projection system is bringing brighter visuals and updated content to the Grand Hall Experience at St. Louis Union Station, the immersive attraction that transforms the historic building’s vaulted ceiling into a nightly projection canvas.

The upgrade replaces a projection system that had been in place for about a decade. Designed and installed by Dreamlab Immersive, the new setup uses high-brightness RGB laser projection to illuminate the hall’s architectural surfaces while preserving the character of the historic space.

Originally opened in 1894 as one of the largest railway terminals in the United States, Union Station now operates as a hotel and entertainment complex. Its Grand Hall — defined by a 65-foot barrel-vaulted ceiling and ornate architectural details — hosts a projection-mapped multimedia show combining animation, lighting, music, and narration to tell stories tied to the site’s history.

The updated installation uses two high-brightness RGB laser projectors to illuminate the large endcap walls, paired with a dozen additional laser projectors mapping visuals across the vaulted ceiling. The system delivers roughly 285,000 lumens of brightness, allowing shows to run even during daylight hours.

Dreamlab Immersive also upgraded the media infrastructure behind the attraction. Visuals can now be rendered at 16K resolution and 60 frames per second, enabling smoother animation and more detailed imagery across the hall’s architectural surfaces.

Existing shows have been remastered, and two new productions are scheduled to debut this year, bringing the total number of updated experiences to a dozen.

(Images: LHMC Hotels)