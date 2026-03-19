LDSK, Bluezoo Integrate Audience Measurement With DooH Scheduling

March 19, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

LDSK and Bluezoo have partnered to connect audience measurement data with automated campaign scheduling for digital out-of-home and retail media networks.

The integration combines Bluezoo’s real-time audience analytics with LDSK’s media scheduling platform, allowing screen network operators to adjust campaign delivery based on observed audience behavior.

Metrics such as impressions and dwell time can be fed directly into the scheduling system, enabling campaigns to be optimized around actual foot traffic patterns rather than static schedules.

The companies say the approach is designed to help media owners better align campaign delivery with audience availability while improving reporting and accountability for advertisers.

Bill Evans, CEO of Bluezoo, said the partnership aims to provide more reliable audience measurement for DooH networks.

Keni Bernardin, CEO and co-founder of LDSK, noted that integrating audience data into scheduling workflows allows operators to offer more precise targeting and campaign performance reporting.

(Image: LDSK)