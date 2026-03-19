Electrosonic Adds Immersive AV Experiences to Historic Redhills Miners Hall

March 19, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Electrosonic has completed an audiovisual integration project at Redhills Durham Miners Hall in England, introducing immersive storytelling environments that highlight the region’s coal mining heritage.

Originally built in 1915, the landmark building served as the headquarters of the Durham Miners’ Association and has long been known as the “Pitman’s Parliament,” reflecting its role as a center of labor organization and community life in the UK’s coal industry.

Working within the historic structure, Electrosonic designed and deployed AV systems across three immersive spaces that combine projection, video displays, and spatial audio to bring the stories of miners and their communities to life.

In the Pitman’s Parliament hall, two centrally mounted projectors display mapped visuals across the front wall of the ornate chamber, integrating with the building’s original architectural features. The system is paired with a surround sound setup that supports both immersive storytelling and live events.

A nearby committee room was equipped with a mobile AV system including a 50-inch display, soundbar, and media player mounted on a trolley, enabling the space to host presentations, meetings, and group sessions.

The installation also includes a dedicated interpretation space designed to evoke the experience of entering a coal mine. The environment features darkened interiors, structural set elements, and two 4-meter-wide (13-foot) 4K video walls delivering narrative content accompanied by surround sound.

According to Electrosonic, the AV infrastructure enables the spaces to serve as both immersive heritage exhibits and flexible venues for educational programming and events.

The project was delivered in partnership with creative studio Bright White and display manufacturer Leyard.