Broadsign Connects 55,000 DooH Screens in Brazil to Place Exchange SSP

March 19, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Towards the end of 2025, Broadsign acquired Place Exchange, merging two of the largest independent out-of-home (OoH) platforms. While competitors like Vistar Media were acquired by larger telecom organizations, the Place Exchange deal solidified Broadsign’s position as the largest OoH pure player in the adtech sector.

Already established in North America and Europe, the combined Broadsign/Place Exchange platform has now partnered with Brazil’s digital out-of-home (DooH) market leader, Eletromidia, significantly expanding its presence in Latin America.

Eletromidia operates approximately 55,000 digital screens across Brazil, representing around 80% of the country’s DooH market share. These screens are now integrated into the Place Exchange supply-side platform (SSP) and connected to multiple demand-side platforms (DSPs), including The Trade Desk, Google, and Yahoo.

Place Exchange allows advertisers to plan, buy, and measure programmatic OoH campaigns using workflows similar to those in digital advertising. Robert Loftus, VP of supply partnerships at Place Exchange, said Eletromidia’s scale in key urban areas makes it “an ideal partner as omnichannel demand for programmatic DooH continues to accelerate in Latin America.”

Eletromidia’s network spans residential and commercial buildings, public transportation, airports, street furniture, and shopping centers. Combined, the screens reportedly reach over 53 million people per month.

The company’s screens are already connected to other programmatic platforms, including Perion’s Hivestack. With the Place Exchange integration, Eletromidia can now offer advertisers more options for accessing its inventory efficiently and programmatically.