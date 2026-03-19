Appspace Adds Chief Sales Officer, CTO As Workplace Platform Expands

March 19, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Appspace has added two executives to its leadership team as the company expands its digital workplace and digital signage platform and AI-driven capabilities.

The Tampa, Florida–based company named Eric Daggett Chief Sales Officer and Dan Ward Chief Technology Officer.

Daggett brings more than two decades of enterprise sales leadership experience and previously held senior roles at IBM, Mulesoft, Salesforce, and Conga. At Appspace, he will oversee global sales strategy and enterprise growth initiatives.

Ward joins as CTO after serving in the same role at MHC, where he led development of a platform supporting more than $34 billion in annual transaction volume. At Appspace, he will oversee the company’s product engineering and technology strategy.

The leadership additions come as Appspace continues to expand its workplace experience platform, which combines digital signage, employee communications, intranet, and space management tools for corporate environments.

The company has also been increasing its focus on AI-powered capabilities, including new “Intelligence Assistants” designed to help organizations analyze workplace data and improve internal communications and space utilization.

Appspace has been expanding its enterprise platform following its acquisition of Igloo Software last year.