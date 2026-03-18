SNA Displays, Kevani Launch Large DooH Screen On Gardena Apartment Tower

March 18, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

SNA Displays has partnered with out-of-home media company Kevani on what the companies describe as the largest digital-out-of-home display in Los Angeles’ South Bay region, installing a large-format LED screen on the exterior of the new Apollo South Bay Apartments complex in Gardena, California.

Called Nexus, the vertically oriented media platform is mounted on the façade of the eight-story luxury residential development at the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and West El Segundo Boulevard, positioned to capture southbound traffic on Crenshaw and east-west traffic on El Segundo.

The display is cantilevered to improve sightlines from the intersection and nearby State Route 105, and uses SNA Displays’ 8 mm Empire Exterior LED technology. The screen measures roughly 61.5 feet high by 40 feet wide (18.7 by 12.2 meters) and delivers about 3.6 million pixels across 2,450 square feet (about 228 square meters) of digital canvas.

SNA says the media platform gives advertisers a prominent new platform in a part of the Los Angeles market close to major tech, automotive, and aerospace employers, including SpaceX, Tesla’s design center, and smart home company, Ring.

Check out the video below:

Kevani CEO Kevin Bartanian said the combination of location and creative capabilities should make Nexus an attractive option for brands looking to reach audiences in one of the region’s busiest and fastest-growing areas.

“The exceptional clarity and scale that Nexus offers is a huge benefit for advertisers,” says Craig Sholder, West Coast sales director for SNA Displays. “Large-format LED video technology is the perfect medium to tell dynamic stories to the thousands of visitors, commuters, and local residents who will see this media platform every day.”

Apollo South Bay was developed through a joint venture between Los Angeles-based Cityview and San Francisco-based Stockbridge. Yesco handled the LED installation.

(Images: SNA Displays)