OoH Revenue in the U.S. Hits Record $9.46B as Digital Screens Drive Growth

March 18, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Out-of-home advertising revenue in the U.S. reached a record $9.46 billion in 2025, growing 3.6% year over year and extending the industry’s growth streak to 19 consecutive quarters, according to new figures from the Out of Home Advertising Association of America.

The trade group says digital out-of-home continues to be the biggest driver of growth in the sector. Revenue from digital formats increased 10.5% year over year and now accounts for 36.3% of total OoH revenue, reflecting the steady expansion of digital billboard networks and screen-based advertising across transit systems, retail environments and other public venues.

While digital screens continue to take a larger share of the market, traditional formats also saw gains during the year. Billboard, street furniture, transit and place-based advertising categories all posted revenue increases, with transit advertising showing the strongest growth as commuting and travel activity continued to rebound.

Fourth-quarter performance was particularly strong, with OoH revenue rising 4.8% compared with the same period in 2024.

The association says major national brands continue to rely heavily on the medium as part of broader marketing campaigns. Companies such as Apple, Morgan & Morgan, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, and Verizon were among the top advertisers using OoH during the year.

Industry revenue has climbed steadily in recent years as advertisers look for ways to reach audiences beyond traditional online channels. The continued rollout of digital displays, along with improvements in data targeting and programmatic buying, has helped position out-of-home media as a growing part of the broader advertising ecosystem.

(Image: Broadsign)