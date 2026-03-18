Microsoft Teams Exec To Keynote At Infocomm 2026

March 18, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

A senior Microsoft executive responsible for the company’s Teams collaboration platform will deliver a keynote at next year’s Infocomm 2026 in Las Vegas.

Ilya Bukshteyn, Corporate Vice President for Teams Calling, Devices and Premium Experiences at Microsoft, is scheduled to speak on Wednesday, June 17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The annual AV industry event runs June 13–19, with the main exhibition floor open June 17–19.

Bukshteyn oversees a portfolio of collaboration products, including Teams Phone, Teams Rooms, Teams Events, and Teams Premium. His keynote is expected to focus on how artificial intelligence is reshaping workplace communication and collaboration, particularly in hybrid environments that blend physical meeting spaces with digital platforms.

“AI is creating a new era of intelligent workplaces for organizations of all kinds,” Bukshteyn said in a statement. “The next evolution of AI is here: agentic co-workers designed to help people multiply their impact.”

He said AI-powered features within Microsoft Teams are increasingly designed to enhance how people collaborate both remotely and inside physical workspaces.

The keynote will highlight how AI-driven collaboration tools are changing the way organizations design and operate meeting rooms, communication systems and workplace environments.

“Infocomm is where the industry comes together to see what’s next, and how integrated systems perform in real environments,” said Jenn Heinold, Senior Vice President, Expositions, Americas for Avixa, which produces the show. To hear what else exhibitors and visitors can expect this year, watch this Sixteen:Nine interview:

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(Image: AVIXA)