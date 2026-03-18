Fusion Signage Earns SOC 2 Type II Attestation

March 18, 2026 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Australian digital signage software provider Fusion Signage has achieved SOC 2 Type II attestation, a widely recognised standard for assessing the effectiveness of an organisation’s security controls over time.

The attestation followed an independent audit conducted by Sensiba, which evaluated Fusion Signage’s systems and processes against the AICPA Trust Services Criteria for Security. Unlike point-in-time certifications, SOC 2 Type II examines how controls perform over an extended period, focusing on operational consistency as well as design.

According to managing director James Ingram, the audit covered a broad scope of the business, including infrastructure, software development practices, and the handling of customer data. It also assessed governance frameworks, access controls, monitoring systems, and incident response procedures.

The company said the attestation confirms that its controls around access management, monitoring, and risk processes are functioning as intended, and that its operational practices are consistently applied across the organisation.

SOC 2 Type II compliance is often a requirement in enterprise procurement processes, particularly for organisations conducting vendor risk assessments.

Alongside the attestation, the company has introduced a Trust Centre, a self-service portal designed to provide customers with access to security-related information and documentation, including the ability to request the full SOC 2 Type II report.

The development reflects a broader trend in the digital signage sector toward increased emphasis on data security, transparency, and compliance as platforms expand across industries and use cases.