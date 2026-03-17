Wandsworth Roundabout DooH Site in UK Upgraded with Daktronics LED

March 17, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

The landmark Wandsworth Roundabout digital out-of-home site in south-west London has been refurbished with new Daktronics LED displays, part of a wider upgrade program led by Wildstone and operator Backlite UK.

A New Era of Premium DooH Upgrades The Wandsworth Roundabout renewal shows how the standard has risen for landmark DooH installations: New outdoor LED installations require higher brightness, finer pixel pitches, while also consuming less power. These higher technological demands have created a new business model – Wildstone with its infrastructure investments serving as a textbook example. Read more in this article by Florian Rotberg on invidis.com.

The site is one of 13 premium OoH locations Wildstone acquired from Transport for London last year. Backlite UK operates 11 of the sites under an agreement with UAE-based Multiply Media Group and is upgrading them as part of a wider modernization program.

The Wandsworth site sits on a major arterial route in south-west London and has already been used by high-end advertisers.

As part of the refurbishment, the supporting structure was refreshed and the four digital displays were replaced with Daktronics Premium Outdoor 10mm LED screens, marking the first UK installation of the product line. The system also includes Daktronics’ System Health diagnostics tools designed to monitor performance and identify potential issues early.

Backlite already works with Daktronics across its international network and plans to deploy the company’s display technology across other Wildstone sites scheduled for refurbishment.

James Bicknell, group CEO at Multiply Media Group, said the upgrade reflects the partnership with Wildstone and the company’s ambition to build a premium digital out-of-home platform in the UK.

Wildstone group partnerships director Andrew Foster said the Wandsworth Roundabout site has long been a high-profile advertising location and the refurbishment brings the infrastructure in line with its premium setting.

(Image: Wildstone)