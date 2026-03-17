Startup Trillboards Pitches Free CMS and Device Management Platform for SMB Digital Signage

March 17, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

San Francisco-based startup Trillboards is pitching a free digital signage platform aimed at small and mid-sized businesses, offering a cloud-based content management system, device management tools and bundled content as part of an ad-supported model.

The company says its “All-In-One Free” initiative allows businesses and installers to run signage networks using existing devices such as smart TVs, Fire Sticks, or Chromecasts, avoiding the proprietary media players and recurring software fees typically associated with digital signage deployments.

The platform bundles three core components the company calls its “Triple-Free” offering: a browser-based CMS for scheduling and managing content, mobile device management tools for monitoring and controlling screens remotely, and access to curated video content designed to run within signage loops.

According to Trillboards, the idea is to lower the barrier to entry for smaller businesses that may find the costs of traditional signage software prohibitive. Most commercial CMS platforms charge per-screen monthly fees, often ranging from $20 to $50 depending on features and scale.

The company also positions the platform as a tool for integrators, allowing installers to manage multiple customer networks through a distributor portal that includes remote monitoring tools and proof-of-play analytics.

Like several ad-supported signage platforms before it, the model relies on advertising and content partnerships to monetize screens. The company says businesses can generate revenue through an automated ad-sharing network that runs alongside their own content.

The concept is not entirely new. Invidis reported that Berlin-based digital signage firm Framen initially launched a similar ad-funded CMS model before pivoting toward a premium subscription offering that includes enterprise customers such as WeWork.

Ad-supported signage platforms have surfaced periodically in the industry, though many eventually evolve toward hybrid or subscription models as deployments scale.

Trillboards appears to be following a comparable strategy, positioning unused screens as potential advertising inventory and giving venue operators control over which ads appear on their displays.

Whether the free platform model can scale sustainably remains an open question, but the approach aligns with growing interest in place-based advertising and retail media networks that treat physical screens as part of broader digital ad ecosystems.