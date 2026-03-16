Emergent Launches Fusion Platform for Interactive Data Storytelling

March 16, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

New York startup Emergent has introduced a no-code application platform designed to help broadcasters and corporate media teams turn live data into interactive visualizations for studio displays, dashboards, and online storytelling.

The new platform, called Fusion, allows producers to combine images, video, and HTML5 graphics with live data feeds to build interactive maps, dashboards and custom applications that can be deployed on studio touchscreens, video walls, or web platforms.

The system integrates with Emergent’s Nova GFX graphics platform, allowing visuals created in Nova to be imported directly into Fusion and turned into interactive applications. The goal, according to the company, is to shorten the path from raw data to on-air graphics and interactive presentation tools.

While the platform includes templates designed for data-heavy events such as election coverage, it can also be used for applications including financial reporting, sports data analysis, and corporate presentations.

Applications created in Fusion can be published through a simple web link, allowing them to be embedded into websites or integrated into broadcast production environments.

The platform also supports external data sources including the Associated Press, Sportsradar, and Opta, and allows users to upload their own datasets.

“The launch of Fusion is fundamentally about efficiency and storytelling power,” said David Jorba, Chief Business & Strategy Officer at Emergent. “We’ve removed the technical barriers, allowing producers to build custom storytelling apps that are immediately ready for studio touchscreens and video walls.”

Comment by Antonia Hamberger Emergent’s Fusion aims to do for broadcast what Livesignage does for digital signage: building digital experience step-by-step without having to code. The finished visuals can then be deployed on any screen via a web link. In theory, these visuals probably could be imported into a digital signage CMS – which could be interesting for museums and exhibitions but not so much for commercial spaces.