An LED Sphere In China Uses Faux 3D For Added Wow Factor, And It Looks Like Hell

March 16, 2026 by Dave Haynes

Back in late 2024, I put up a post wondering if the whole thing with “naked eye 3D” on big LED displays was in the last moments of its 15 minutes of fame period, and for the most part I think that’s the case.

But that doesn’t mean we’re done with it, and it certainly doesn’t mean there aren’t still manufacturers pushing the concept.

A friend sent me a Linkedin post from, of course, a Chinese LED manufacturer that somehow tries to attach whatever remaining buzz there is for forced perspective LED display creative with whatever buzz remains for giant LED spheres – most notably the huge one in Las Vegas.

“Global First! The Birth of the Naked-Eye 3D Spherical Giant Screen!”

It is a 41 meter diameter LED sphere sitting on a roof just above street level at MetroCity in Shanghai, the display manufactured by Mightary LED – an unfamiliar firm I assume is mainly focused (like many) on the China domestic market.

“Mightary uses cutting-edge correction & splicing technology to fit creativity into a sphere!”

I have thoughts …

First, if you are going to promote something (acknowledging language hurdles), get the name right. The post says Merro City Exhibition Hall, but it is MetroCity and it is a shopping mall, not an exhibition center.

Second, if you are going to promote a project as 4K (the post says this thing is “3,888 4K screens seamlessly spliced”), use video that makes the creative look better than circa 2006 standard def material. The video used here suggests this thing looks terrible, and is best seen from blocks away, not from the sidewalk across the street.

The 4K description seems like a very liberal interpretation of 4K, as the pixel density would not be anything like a fine pitch indoor LED screen.

Third, it’s not 3D, and there is no such thing as naked eye 3D for outdoor LED displays. It is a nonsensical term cooked up by one Chinese manufacturer and then widely adopted and co-opted by other Chinese LED makers, small and large.

There are indoor LED displays that have a lens over them that make the things autostereoscopic (glasses-free 3D) but they look terrible.

They do make some sense

Doing a display in something other than a big rectangle has merits. It is different, and would likely stand out in what is probably a riot of screens in a busy commercial district of one of the world’s mostly densely populated megacities.

Though the post suggests this is new, the sphere atop the mall entry has been there since 1998, adding low rez LED in the 2000s and then just over four years ago, upgrading to the current hardware build.

A sphere as an attraction has merits, and the one in Las Vegas shows with big budgets and talented creative, it can be very buzzy.

But the naked eye 3D thing is bogus, and mostly pointless.

Buzz is now more of a low hum

Though I am theoretically retired, I still pay attention and I still get carpet-bombed with PR pitches. I see a fraction of the story pitches and references to 3D creative that I was receiving just a few years back. I also get a general sense the outdoor media companies, brands and creatives have kind of moved on from what was largely an eye candy thing to bring in, as something new, to creative meetings with clients.

There are several issues, though:

Designing creative for a sphere is custom work. You can’t just take a file done for a conventional billboard and run it on this (and have it not look like hell).

In most cases, the 3D visual illusion only looks good from a very specific and narrow viewing angle – so the car/dinosaur/rocket/dragon/timepiece/whatever that seems to pop out of the boundaries of the display only does that for onlookers in JUST the right viewing sweet spot.

Mixed research findings

All that stated, with my general teenager eye-rolling attitude to this stuff obvious, here’s what research says, based on an AI query about efficacy versus conventional creative.

In short, there are pros and cons …