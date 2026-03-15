Iran Conflict Ripple Effect: Strait Of Hormuz Blockade Starts To Squeeze Digital Signage Supply Chains

The war in Iran is no longer just a geopolitical headline – it’s now hitting the digital signage industry in very real and increasingly measurable ways. Hardware suppliers are raising prices, end-customer are reluctant to approve roll-outs and digital signage integrators start laying-off staff.

With the Strait of Hormuz still blocked, one of the world’s most critical shipping corridors for oil, gas and industrial gases has effectively been cut off. The result: soaring diesel and shipping insurance costs, rerouted freight lanes, and sudden uncertainty across global supply chains that feed everything from media players and storage to displays and mounting hardware.

Manufacturers in Asia – including Taiwan, China, Vietnam and Malaysia – are already reporting energy constraints and inbound material shortages. Some have raised prices 10% or more, while storage costs continue to spike on the back of AI data‑center demand. A new chip crunch is looking increasingly likely, and lead times for finished digital signage hardware could stretch further in the coming weeks.

On the buyer side, the mood isn’t much brighter. Retailers and end‑clients are delaying rollouts and pushing purchasing decisions down the line as they try to navigate their own economic exposure.

In short: what started as a regional conflict is quickly reshaping the global DS/AV ecosystem – and the full impact may not be felt for months.

For the full analysis, supply‑chain breakdowns, and sector‑by‑sector outlook, read the complete report on invidis and join us for our free-to-attend webinar on Monday 16th March at 900a ET / 1400 CET. Register here for free

Image: Cityscape Doha (Image: Florian Wehde / Unsplash)