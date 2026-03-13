Panasonic Projectors Power Scenic Projection for Paddington: The Musical

March 13, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

A West End production of Paddington: The Musical is using Panasonic laser projectors to create large-scale scenic projection across the stage and theatre interior.

The show uses Panasonic RQ35 and RQ25 series projectors to project imagery onto architectural surfaces, moving scenery and flown set pieces. In several musical numbers, projection wraps around the stage environment and extends into the auditorium.

The system also incorporates an LED display positioned at the rear of the set, creating a hybrid visual setup combining projection and direct-view LED.

Installing projection equipment inside a historic London theater posed challenges regarding space, sightlines, and noise. Some projectors were positioned front-of-house and above the audience, with acoustic enclosures used to reduce fan noise.

The projection system was supplied by UK integrator Stage Sound Services. According to the production team, fiber connections run directly into the projectors to reduce potential failure points during performances.

Paddington: The Musical is currently running in London’s West End theater district.

(Image: Johan Persson)