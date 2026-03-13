New TTC Light Rail Lines Open Fresh Advertising Inventory for Pattison

March 13, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

The opening of two new light rail transit routes in Toronto, Canada, is creating new advertising inventory across the city’s transit network, with Pattison Outdoor Advertising now offering placements along stations on the busy Line 5 Eglinton and Line 6 Finch West corridors.

The two routes, part of the expanding network operated by the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC), include 17 stations where advertisers can deploy a mix of digital and traditional transit media formats.

Among the options available are 75-inch digital poster displays installed in concourse and platform areas, along with more traditional transit advertising placements such as station posters, wall murals, stairway graphics, and window vinyl wraps.

Line 5 adds 15 stations running east-west along the Eglinton corridor, while Line 6 connects Finch West Station to Humber College in the northwest part of the city. Both routes connect to the broader TTC system, linking passengers to the subway network and regional transit services.

“With these new routes up and running, Pattison Outdoor can deliver more premium and innovative advertising products to an expanded audience, reaching new neighborhoods and communities,” said Steve McGregor, president of Pattison Outdoor Advertising.

The new lines extend transit service across major commuter corridors in Toronto, creating additional advertising touchpoints for brands seeking to reach riders moving through the growing LRT network.

Pattison Outdoor is part of the Jim Pattison Group and operates one of Canada’s largest out-of-home advertising networks, with placements in more than 200 markets nationwide.