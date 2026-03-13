Looking Glass Pushes Holographic Display Tech toward Consumers with Musubi Frame

March 13, 2026 by guest author, John Berkovich

Looking Glass, a developer of holographic and light-field displays, is bringing its technology to the consumer market with Musubi, a 7-inch holographic photo-and-video frame that also serves as a lower-cost showcase for the company’s broader push into signage and public-space displays.

Musubi is designed to turn standard photos and short video clips into glasses-free 3D images that can be viewed from a wide range of angles. Looking Glass says the frame uses its Hololuminescent Display technology and a free desktop app for Mac and PC to convert regular media into holograms locally, without cloud processing or subscriptions. The device stores up to 1,000 holograms and supports video clips of up to 30 seconds.

Check out the video below:

The launch represents a consumer extension of technology that the Brooklyn-based company has also been pitching into digital signage, retail, and public-space applications. On its website, Looking Glass is also promoting enterprise Hololuminescent Displays in 16-inch, 27-inch, and 86-inch formats aimed at retail, experiential, and signage environments, with the 86-inch version positioned for human-scale installations.

That broader positioning may be the more interesting angle for the signage market. While Musubi is a consumer device, it gives Looking Glass another showcase for its effort to commercialize holographic-style displays in simpler, thinner formats that could sit closer to conventional display deployments than earlier specialty 3D systems.

(Image: Looking Glass)